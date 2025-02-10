Arouca man murdered on bus route

- File photo

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Arouca man,whose body was found by police on the Priority Bus Route (PBR) on February 8.

He has been idnentified as Demetri Padrat of Thomas Trace, Arouca.

Police said at about 11.30 pm Arouca police were on mobile patrol when they got information about gunshots being heard on the PBR, near Thomas Trace.

When they arrivedthey found Padrat’s body lying at the side of the road.

He was wearing a red jersey and long black pants.

The scene was processed and Padrat was pronounced dead by a district medical officer before the body was removed by the Resal Funeral Home.

An autopsy is expected to be done to confirm the cause of death.