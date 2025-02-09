Victim's dog halts robbery, one bandit held

- File photo

A 45-year-old man was saved by his dog during a robbery at his home at Valencia Old Road, Valencia, on February 7.

According to police, four masked gunmen approached the victim in his garage and announced a hold-up. One of them pointed a gun at him. They stole a black Samsung A54 cellphone, valued at $1,000.

However, the robbery was cut short when the victim's dog attacked the bandits, giving his owner a chance to run into the house and secure himself.

Officers from the Valencia Special Operations Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) received a report of the robbery around 8.30 pm and responded.

While patrolling along San Pablo Road, Valencia, officers saw a 17-year-old male, running onto the road from a bushy area. The officers stopped and searched the suspect, and found one silver and black Beretta pistol, 13 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and a cellphone matching the description of the stolen Samsung A54.

The suspect was immediately detained and police are searching for the other three suspects.

Enquiries are continuing.