Venezuelan held with $1.8m in ganja

A loaded 9mm Beretta pistol and 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition which were found during the police search on February 7. - Photo courtesy Police Service

A 20-YEAR-OLD undocumented Venezuelan man was found in a forested in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima with $1.8 million in marijuana.

Police said between 11.30 am and 5.45 pm they went to the Heights of Guanapo, Arima during an intelligence-led operation in the Northern Division on February 7.

While searching they found and seized four large packages of cannabis weighing a total of 103.1 kilogrammes.

They also found a gun and ammunition which were concealed within a makeshift plastic tent.

The drugs had an approximate street value of $1,814,560, police said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station, based on advice from the Immigration Department Enforcement Section.