Venezuelan held with $1.8m in ganja
A 20-YEAR-OLD undocumented Venezuelan man was found in a forested in the Heights of Guanapo, Arima with $1.8 million in marijuana.
Police said between 11.30 am and 5.45 pm they went to the Heights of Guanapo, Arima during an intelligence-led operation in the Northern Division on February 7.
While searching they found and seized four large packages of cannabis weighing a total of 103.1 kilogrammes.
They also found a gun and ammunition which were concealed within a makeshift plastic tent.
The drugs had an approximate street value of $1,814,560, police said.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Arima Police Station, based on advice from the Immigration Department Enforcement Section.
