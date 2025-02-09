Venezuelan, 42, held for sex offences against minor

A Venezuelan man, 42, has been arrested in connection with four sex offences, including rape, against a female minor almost five years after the matter was reported to the police.

Newsday learnt that the technician was arrested on February 8 in the Southern Division.

In July 2020, a report was made to police in the Central Division against the man who is a close relative to the alleged victim.

Supt Powder, ASPs Seecharan and Francis, Insp Jacob and Sgt Thompson, all of the Special Victims Department (SVD) in the division, led an investigation that resulted in the arrest.

WPC Rogers-Flemming, also of the SVD, is expected to charge him with three counts of sexual penetration and one count of sexual touching.

