U17 Soca Warriors draw 1-1 vs Guyana in Concacaf qualifier

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Caden Trestrail controls the ball against Guyana during the men’s U17 Concacaf qualifiers, at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica on February 7. - TTFA Media

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17s resume their Concacaf U17 Men’s Qualifier campaign against the British Virgin Islands (BVI) at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica on February 9, from 6 pm (TT time).

The TT squad will be hoping to churn out an improved showing after drawing 1-1 against Guyana in their opening Group B contest on February 7.

Guyanese Joshua Morris put them in front in the 32nd minute with a strike inside the box, successfully converting a corner kick attempt.

Into the second half, City FC’s Philip Nelson tied the encounter in the 54th minute, after firing home from inside the box to complete a neat buildup from the young Soca Warriors.

Their meeting against BVI is expected to be a tougher encounter as they recorded a winning start to the competition by disposing of St Maarten 4-0 on the first match day. Goals come from Sam Sharma, Latriel Williams, and a Luca Stuttard brace.

However, coach Sean Cooper will be banking on the likes of eight foreign nationals in the team to help keep the match in their favour as the tournament progresses.

In Group B are BVI, Guyana, St Maarten and TT. From eight contesting groups, only the top team in each advance to the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, scheduled for Qatar from November 5-27.

Concacaf has been allotted eight slots, as 35 nations began their qualification quest on February 7.