Two tyre shops go up in flames

Two tyre shops, two cars and a house were completely destroyed and a neighbouring house damaged in a fire at Bridal Road, Chaguanas on February 8. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

A FIRE that broke out before dawn on February 8 at a tyre shop in Cunupia, in what authorities suspect to be an arson attack, completely destroyed it as well as a neighbouring tyre shop and a house at the back.

Another neighbour's house was partially damaged leaving seven people, including three minors, affected.

No one was on the compounds of S&R Tyre Shop and A&R Tyre Shop, at Bridal Road when the fire broke out around 3 am.

One of the owners of S&R Tyre Shop Ryan Mansar, 30, was shot and killed in October 2023 in front of the businessplace. A month earlier, in September 2023, a close relative was shot and wounded by a gunman in tactical wear.

It is unclear if the murder and attempted murder are linked to the fire. The family could not be found for comments.

Residents said S&R was closed for about a year and reopened in January.

In the latest incident, an unknown car was seen engulfed in flames in front of the S&R Tyre shop. A bottle believed to contain a flammable substance was next to the burning car.

Residents said up to midnight, the car was not there, and they did not know who it belonged to. The burnt-out shell was still at the roadside.

Shelly-Ann Thompson, whose home was partially damaged, told Newsday she was jolted awake by the crackling sounds of the fire.

She recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying she immediately alerted other relatives.

The burning car was close to the entrance of her family's home.

"We managed to get out unharmed, but the fire spread quickly," said Thompson.

She lives with her husband, three children, including a 17-year-old, and two grandchildren, both one-year-olds.

The fire spread to the other tyre shop, destroying it as well as a two-bedroom structure at the back and a car in the yard.

The Thompson family house was partially burnt with extensive smoke and water damage.

"The furniture is water-soaked. The walls are now cracked. We cannot keep the babies here to inhale all that smoke. We need help. We will be grateful for any help like replacing the galvanise," Thompson told Newsday.

She added that fire officers responded promptly.

Newsday caught up with the owners of A&R Tyre shop, Adrian Robinson, and his wife, Radha Robinson, when they revisited the scene of the tragedy.

They said they started their business from scratch almost nine years ago, and it was heartbreaking when they learnt that their business and house at the back were destroyed.

Due to ongoing repair work, the couple and their three children have been staying elsewhere.

Adrian recalled getting a phone call about the fire and immediately headed to the scene. However, the business, house and car were already destroyed.

"I was doing over the bathroom of the house. When we reached, we could not get past the bridge because the fire officers did not want people to get too close to the flames," Adrian said.

"It was when everything cleared up that we took a walk-through. We lost everything. By the time we reached, we could not save anything."

His wife added, "We now have to clean up and start over from scratch. We cannot give a value of the items. I know we had about 6,000 tyres alone. We started this business from nothing."

While the Robinson family intends to try to rebuild on their own, the Thompson family is calling on the public for help.

Anyone willing to help can call the family at 765-8595.

Police from the Central Division and the officers from the Chaguanas Fire Station are investigating.

No arrests have been made.