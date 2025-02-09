Medical Association offers health, safety tips for Carnival

Masqueraders from the band Zain Carnival Experience enjoy the parade of the bands on Milford Road, Scarborough during Tobago Carnival 2023. - File photo

WITH the Carnival season in full swing, cumulating with Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the TT Medical Association (TTMA) is urging revellers and participants to take the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy during the festivities.

A statement on February 7 from TTMA called on people to stay hydrated by drinking enough water and stay energised by eating a wholesome diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

It further urged people to seek medical advice from their regular doctor or health centre if they receive ongoing treatment for any medical condition, before participating in activities that are not a part of their normal routine.

“Be mindful of your personal safety when participating in events. Have a designated driver if you think it is necessary."

Stay safe, the release said.

