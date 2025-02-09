Talparo RC students enjoy World Read Aloud Day

Newsday reporter Joey Bartlett reads to the students at his alma mater, Talparo RC, on World Read Aloud Day, February 5. -

Nestled in the middle of Trinidad, Taplaro RC School is a modest yet vibrant building consisting of seven classrooms, surrounded by lush greenery. Serving 130 students, the school is an integral part of the local community, with many of its staff living nearby.

On February 5, Newsday Kids visited the school during its celebration of World Read Aloud Day, an event that brought the entire school community together in the spirit of storytelling and learning.

World Read Aloud Day, founded by LitWorld in 2010, is a global event dedicated to celebrating the power of reading aloud, fostering a sense of community, amplifying diverse stories, and advocating for literacy as a fundamental human right.

As students eagerly awaited their guest readers, they spent some time playing in the schoolyard. Despite the jovial atmosphere, acting principal Michelle Mora-Foderingham who also teaches a class, kept a watchful eye on them, maintaining discipline even during recess.

The school is known for its initiative to promote Patois studies, a programme Mora-Foderingham started in 2017.

>

Patois, a regional form of language, is celebrated for its rich cultural significance, though Mora-Foderingham admits that balancing her duties as both teacher and principal has sometimes meant less focus on the programme.

From the hallway, the air was filled with the eager voices of students, many of whom had questions after the readings. Former students and community residents served as guest readers, and as classes rotated in and out of the library, which had been transformed into the reading space, the excitement never waned.

Eleven-year-old Christina John, a standard five student, expressed her enthusiasm, saying it was her first time celebrating the day.

“I love scary stories, and I enjoy reading them too. I really appreciate the teachers organising this event, and I hope they’ll keep it going.”

Christina, who is preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) in April, believes reading and writing are important tools for staying out of trouble.

Josiah St Bernard, who has been at the school for just over a year after relocating from Laventille, shared his enjoyment of the rural community’s charm, which offers a stark contrast to the fast-paced city life of Laventille.

He too loves scary stories but suggested that more refreshments would have enhanced the experience. He praised school staff for their dedication to the event.

For Akim Bryan, the day stood out as one of the best he’s had at school. He noted that many of the stories centred around themes like obeying authority and showing kindness.

>

Mora-Foderingham credits the day's success to first-year teacher Rhea Sharma. She said students enjoyed the storytelling.

Leading up to the event, staff began reading to the students, helping to improve their focus and attention. She also extended her thanks to Ms Mathura for the vibrant decorations around the school, which added to the festive atmosphere.

Mora-Foderingham said the event is part of a larger initiative in the St George East District. She said all schools are encouraged to host poetry workshops. She said, due to the demanding syllabus, poetry is often overlooked by teachers, despite its importance in developing key comprehension and listening skills.

Sharma, the event's co-ordinator, said students have become increasingly disengaged from reading due to the distractions of technology.

“Games are everywhere, and books don’t seem as appealing as they once did.”

To reignite students’ interest in reading, Sharma stressed the importance of captivating stories that spark imagination and engagement.

Sharma praised guest readers, whom she said encouraged students to ask questions and fostered an interactive dialogue.

She hopes the experience will inspire students to not only embrace reading but also pursue their own storytelling, perhaps even becoming future authors like the legendary Paul Keens Douglas.

“Read-alouds open doors to magic, and we must continue to keep those doors open.”

>