Soca Warriors seek redemption in second Reggae Boyz friendly

Trinidad and Tobago's Isaiah Lee, left, runs with the ball while tracked by Jamaica's Tyreek Magee in a football friendly at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex, Montego Bay, Jamaica, February 6. - TTFA

“It’s crunch time.”

So said Soca Warriors captain Kevin Molino ahead of their second friendly against Jamaica, in Kingston, on February 9.

Trinidad and Tobago lost the opening tie against the Reggae Boyz three days ago after a 84th-minute goal from Jamaican defender Sue-Lae McCalla at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

However, the locally-based group of players has a chance to seek redemption when both regional rivals meet again at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex, from 9 pm (TT time).

These matches are being played by both nations in preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims in March.

>

Molino, who was given the captain’s armband for the first tie, described their opening loss as a “good showing,” but wants a win in the second.

“The results don’t reflect the game. I think we had good showing, in both halves. But especially the first half. We kept the ball and worked to the plan that Yorke wants for us to get familiar it.

"We get another opportunity again to play on Sunday to showcase our talent and showcase what we need to do, it’s crunch time now. This is the only game before our upcoming one in March and we’re just looking for a turn.”

Molino said they played a new formation under new head coach Dwight Yorke, who believes TT’s future successes will come only if they play more aggressive, attacking football.

“He (Yorke) always wants us to play on front foot so we’re getting used to that. He’s making sure we play the ball forward, trying to high press, win the ball high up the park, try combinations and get more goals. We created a lot of opportunities but we should create more. We’re getting another (Sunday) opportunity to get it right,” he added.

The Defence Force striker said under Yorke’s stewardship and new TT Football Association executive, things have looked up, and it is not up to them, the players, to prove what true talent lies within.

“All we need to be aware of now is to go out there and perform, apply yourself everyday, be on time and be professional. We’re all looking forward for more effort in the game on Sunday.”

On Yorke’s experience, partnered with 2006 World Cup teammate Russell Latapy, former national coach Derek King among others in the coaching staff, Molino was pleased to announce that they’ve maintained a high level of professionalism, and have the knowledge and experience to help guide the team to new heights.

“The coaching staff remains very professional. The way how they bring across information, how they talk to players, bring players close and together. We need everyone to go out there and play their roles and they give that responsibility to those who come on board. It’s very important for a team moving forward.”

>

On wanting to live up to Yorke’s high standards and match the effort he puts out during training, towards the team’s ultimate goal of achieving 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, Molino and his teammates want to give it their all.

“We want to make sure we get every detail right that the coach has for us, and requires from us. We want to give a good individual and collective showing. When you look at his career, his staff, put together, it’s loads of experience.

The most you can do is be a sponge and soak in all the information they have. They know what it takes to go to a World Cup, what it takes to play at the highest level. We as players are trying to educate ourselves in the games and try to be close to them to understand what is required for us to win football games. We ‘re just trying to take everything on board.”