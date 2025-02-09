Smith shares experiences with young goalkeepers before his first pro contract

Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Denzil Smith. - AP PHOTO

BEFORE national goalkeeper Denzil Smith left Trinidad and Tobago to begin his first pro contract with US-based AV Alta Football Club on January 29, he paid a special visit to members of Save A Ball, Save A Soul Goalkeeping Academy in Union Hall, San Fernando.

Smith, who recently transferred from the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one to the United Soccer League (USL) Championship division, met with 20 rising academy goalies to impart some knowledge and advice before his departure.

Smith spoke to the attentive bunch after their training session on January 28 and was pleased to give them guidance on technique, preparation and professionalism; both on and off the field.

Academy director Rondel Renwick was pleased to welcome Smith back to his breeding ground for goalies, and thanked him for sharing his experiences as a still-young goalkeeper, to the nation’s future glove-men and women.

The former AC Port of Spain and Club Sando shot-stopper urged the youngsters to always be prepared and professional.

Renwick, a former Naparima College goalkeeper, said, “He (Smith) spoke about the positive habits and being a professional. From the time he wakes up on mornings, packing his bag from the day before for training, packing extra socks, gloves, jersey, and boots and just preparing ahead. Rest time not doing things to run down your body. Off-field preparation is just as important.”

“We as coaches tell them these things, and while they respect us, at the end of the day they idolise the national goalkeepers, because that’s the position they want to be in. So to hear it coming from Denzil, I know it would have had a big impact on them in terms of their level of professionalism.”

Smith contract with the Lancaster, California-based club is for one year, with the option to renew for a second year. The contract begins from February 1, while the season kicks off in March.

During a short question and answer segment, where the young goalies interrogated the former Point Fortin Civic player, Smith was asked about some of the challenges he may have faced over the years, as a “smaller-framed” goalie.

He responded, “Height doesn’t matter anymore. Just your work rate and your attitude towards the game. However, getting proper rest puts my body in a good place to start the next day. Try to eat on time. Don’t eat one or two hours before the game, because you’re the one that has be too diving and you don’t want to be feeling sluggish.”

Smith recalled his disappointment for not being selected to the TT U17 team because of his height, but did not use that as an excuse to give up his hopes and dreams of one day wearing the red, white and black at the senior level.

He was presented with an Academy jersey with his name and national number (22) printed on the back, by TT and “Naps” U14 goalkeeper Samuel Hosein, as a token of their appreciation. Smith was also part of the club’s Easter camp in 2024 and also worked with Renwick while he played at Point Fortin Civic during last season.

At Save A Ball, Save A Soul, several of the nation’s top junior and senior school’s league goalies do their training alongside Renwick and a well-rounded coaching staff.

Among the members are TT U15 and U17 goalie Akeila Marryshow, who also saves for Pleasantville girls’ U15 and senior team

