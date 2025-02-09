Patriotic Front names 7 candidates for general election

Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday. -

THE Patriotic Front, led by Mickela Panday, has announced seven candidates for the 2025 general election.

In May 2024, Panday said the party will be contesting all 41 seats.

In a media release on February 9, the Patriotic Front said it was proud to announce its first batch of "strong and dedicated" candidates who are "ready to serve the people of Trinidad and Tobago with integrity and action."

The party said the candidates are all "leaders who will fight for real change, not exchange, for a TT that works for everyone."

The Patriotic Front will be taking its fight to Tobago with Aretha Paula Clarke contesting the Tobago West constituency.

Also on the party's election slate are Anita Margaret Hankey (Malabar/Mausica), Thelston Jagoo (Claxton Bay), Sacha Mangroo (Princes Town), Kenrick Serrette (San Fernando East), Valene Teelucksingh (Cumuto/Manzanilla) and Elizabeth Wharton (Toco/Sangre Grande).