Nicholas Sookdesingh slams century as Clarke Road hunt first win

(FILE) Clarke Road’s Nicholas Sookdeosingh (L) made an unbeaten century on day one of their round two tie against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots at Marchin Grounds in Charlieville, on February 8. -

IN search of their first outright win of the National League premier one season, Clarke Road’s Nicholas Sookdeosingh (136 not out) slammed an unbeaten century on day one of their round two tie against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots at Marchin Grounds in Charlieville, on February 8.

Sookdeosingh’s impressive performance with the bat carried the Penal team to 258, before the hosts concluded the day’s play on 65/2.

Batting first, Sookdeosingh led the charge for Clarke Road while Andy Mahase (31) was the only other real contributor with the bat. Patriots spinner Kashtri Singh (5/60) did most of the damage with the ball with Ricky Japiaul (3/89) also showing clear intent.

In reply, Patriots lost two early wickets courtesy of Clarke Road’s Ronaldo Forester, and resume the second day’s play on 65/2, on February 9, with opener Even Lewis (35 not out) championing the chase.

Clarke Road’s first match against Victoria Sports was drawn.

At Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Akeil Cooper (99 not out) and Videos Sookhai (66) played the most instrumental roles in leading Powergen Penal Sports to 272, against hosts Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC).

Nicholas Ali chipped in with 38 but Parkites’ bowlers Isaiah Rajah (3/54), Dexter Sween (3/64) and Sunil Narine (2/54) showed good form with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, the Parkites looked steady as openers Jordan Warner (48 not out) and Kyle Ramdoo (13 not out) led the response, finishing day one 68 without loss with one day to go.

In other matches, at Invaders Ground in Felicity, Marcelle Jones slammed 69 for Victoria Sports to post 188 in their first innings, but defending champions Central Sports hit back with 221, courtesy Kamil Pooran (45) and Imran Khan (44).

Day two continues from 9.30 am on February 9.

Other Results

CLARKE ROAD 258 — Nicholas Sookdeosingh 136 not out, Andy Mahase 31; Kastri Singh 5/60, Ricky Jaipaul 3/89 vs BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS 65/2 (Evin Lewis 35 not out; Shiva Sankar 2/15)

POWERGEN PENAL 272 — Akeil Cooper 99 not out, Videsh Sookhai 66, Nicholas Ali 38; Isaiah Rajah 3/54, Dexter Sween 3/64, Sunil Narine 2/54 vs QPCC 68/0 — Jordan Warner 48 not out, Kyle Ramdoo 13 not out

PREYSAL SPORTS 236 — Aaron Bankay 66, Adrian Cooper 40, Matthew Patrick 39; Stephen Shadick 4/49, Chris Pattia 2/94, Adrian Mohammed 2/47 vs YORKSHIRE 49/3 — Akeel Mohammed 22 not out; Ronaldo Forester 2/29

VICTORIA SPORTS 188 — Marcelle Jones 69; Mikkel Govia 6/84 vs CENTRAL SPORTS 221 — Kamil Pooran 45, Imran Khan 44; Daniel Joachim 4/92, Jovan Ali 3/67

PRISONS SPORTS 132 — Justin Manick 3/26, Daniel Osouna 2/16, Rakesh Seecharan 2/14, Abdul Rahim Toppin 2/11) vs MERRY BOYS 133/4 — Andrew Rambaran 42 not out, Kavir Boodoosingh 35