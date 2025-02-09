Machel rocks Tarouba at Mega concert

King of soca Machel Montano delivered an electrifying and high-energy set during his first, full concert performance for the 2025 Carnival season, at Mega the Concert, which rocked Brian Lara Cricket Academy car park in Tarouba on February 7.

Montano and his full band, joined by a flexuous group of male and female backup dancers, and a youthful blend of current and upcoming soca singers, delivered an all-encompassing display of talent to thousands of patrons who lapped up every bit.

Montano opened his dynamic 90-minute set with top Road March contender and monster hit Pardy, which sent a pulsating energy and lifted spirits at the end of the work week.

The ten-time Road March winner kept the ante up with hits like Stage, Like A Boss and Illegal before St Kitts’ soca act Pumpa joined him to perform their 2025 collaboration Her Mudda.

Pumpa had the women “bending right over” with his 2024 hit The A-List.

Montano belted out another spirited slew of songs like Epic, Pop A Bottle, Mr Fete and Fog, which made way for the queen of chutney soca Drupatee Ramgoonai.

Drupatee, 66, was warmly welcomed by the audience and the pair delivered their new song Pepper Vine.

Lady Lava, who is also on the track, joined them onstage for her part of the song, and it was a special moment where soca, chutney and zess combined.

Montano asked Drupatee if she currently had a significant other, to which she replied “Yes,” but not before Lava looked at Drupatee’s finger and wittily sang, “If you don’t have a ring then you don’t have a mister,” to which the crowd erupted.

Drupatee and Montano also performed their collaborations Indian Gyal and Real Unity, the latter song produced 25 years ago.

Drupatee’s voice seemed timeless and her ability to still “wuk up” was visibly evident.

After her exit, Montano sang Never Again and Fast Wine before 2025 hit The Truth, on the Big Links Riddim.

This riddim ushered sibling duo Full Blown to the stage for their mega track Good Spirits.

Likewise, rising sensation Yung Bredda chimed in with his Greatest Bend Over on the same riddim, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Just after 2 am, Montano covered the late Black Stalin’s Ah Feel To Party, brought on Vincentian singer Skinny Fabulous, who riveted the audience with him and Nailah Blackman’s Come Home.

Montano and Fabulous dropped Famalay, igniting pandemonium, before the the former closed off his first, full concert instalment with Pardy once more, to send patrons off on a high.

Prior to his set, DJ Ana and Ultra Simmo set a party atmosphere playing some of the biggest soca hits over the years.

Ravi B, Nisha B and their band Karma had a vibrant set which was followed by GBM Nutron, Lady Lava and Voice.

Voice, however, shook the stadium car park with his slew of hits from Retro, Higher, Penthouse and Too Own Way. His inclusion of the late Shadow’s Stranger into Retro was a crowd-raiser.

Montano’s stage set-up was also special, with an amazing lights display and two specially designed screens shaped to mimic his “double-M” logo.

Montano also confirmed he would be performing at Army fete, Samsara, Monday Madness, Hyatt (Lime), Punchy Punch Wednesdays, Sunset Under the Clock and QRC all-inclusive.

There were also no major issues with patrons entering and leaving the venue.