Levi Garcia ready for Spartak Moscow 'challenge'

In this November 9, 2023 file photo, Marseille's Chancel Mbemba (R) tries to stop AEK's Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia during the Europa League Group B match at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. - AP PHOTO

STRIKER Levi Garcia described his decision to part ways with Greek Super League club AEK Athens as a “difficult” one but believes his new chapter at Russia Premier League top-flight club Spartak Moscow, is a welcomed challenge.

Garcia, 27, transferred to Spartak mid-season, at the close of the January 2025 transfer window, after spending four and a half seasons at AEK. There, he scored 56 goals from 160 appearances across all competitions.

His contract with the Russian team is for three and a half years.

Speaking to Newsday via WhatsApp on February 8, Garcia said he’s already with his new teammates, training ahead of a hectic half-season ahead.

Before arriving in Dubai, he travelled to Barcelona for a medical.

“I’m at the training camp in Dubai and so far things are looking great. Yes, it was a difficult decision (to transfer) because I’ve been at AEK for almost five years. But I needed a new adventure so I made my choice,” he said.

Garcia is goal-bound on winning titles with his new team, who currently sit in third, two points behind leaders Krasnodar, on the Russian standings.

Garcia, who grew up in Santa Flora, said the decision to move entailed several reasons.

He added, “I’ve always made decisions that help my family and I’m going there to win whatever there is to be won. I wish the AEK family nothing but happiness and success. I just want to do what I’ve always been doing.”

The TT Football Association also issued a statement congratulating Garcia on his recent move.

“His transition to Spartak Moscow marks a new chapter and we are confident that he will continue to excel and make our nation proud. The TTFA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Levi on this remarkable achievement. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new journey with Spartak Moscow. May he continue to shine and inspire future generations of TT footballers.”