Ian Alleyne helps police find decomposing body

Ian Alleyne on the set of Crime Watch. -

TV show host Ian Alleyne assisted police in finding the decomposing body of an unidentified man in St James on February 8.

Police said at about 2.30 pm, Western Division officers were on patrol in St James when they received a report from the St James Police Station of a body being discovered in a forested area off Dibe Road, St James.

When they responded they saw Alleyne and his personnel.

Alleyne told police he got information of a body being dumped in the forest and that he had further information that the body may be that of a kidnap victim.

Officers of the Western Division Task Force went into the forested area for about 500 metres and reached an area next to a bamboo patch where Alleyne pointed to "disturbed soil resembling that of a grave."

Police said Alleyne and his personnel began digging in the area and spotted the legs on a decomposing body. They immediately stopped digging.

The first responders then cordoned off the area and contacted the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Homicide Bureau of Investigations and crime-scene investigators. Alleyne and his team left the scene.

The body was found in a foetal position on its back. The hands were bound with a black tie strap and the body was clad in a blue short pants.

Police said the grave was about two feet wide, three feet long and three feet deep.

The body was removed by Armstrong’s Funeral Home, pending identification and an autopsy.