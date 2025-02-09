Dr Mariama Alleyne named American Cancer Society Global Hero Of Hope

Dr Mariama Alleyne says as important as it is to raise cancer awareness, survivorship must also be seen and celebrated. -

Consultant paediatrician and Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society Survivors' Network member Dr Mariama Alleyne has been honoured as one of the American Cancer Society's Global Heroes of Hope – cancer survivors or caregivers who have demonstrated a commitment to the mission of saving lives from the disease.

This prestigious recognition highlights her unwavering commitment to cancer advocacy and survivor support.

Alleyne told WMN she was honoured to represent cancer survivors of TT and the survivors’ network here, continuing to spread the story of resilience, and bringing care and comfort to survivors as well as those still going through their battle.

“I hope, in my small way, I can make a difference and bring encouragement to someone.”

She said since she joined the Cancer Society she has been representing it publicly.

“This is just a continuation – more recognition and a bigger platform – for me to present myself and to continue what I have already started.”

Alleyne's cancer story began in 2017, when she began feeling incredibly fatigued; more than usual as a busy physician and mother.

"Every week seemed to bring a new symptom. I was even started on heart medication," she said.

In May 2018 she had a MRI which showed that a plasmacytoma (a tumour of plasma cells of bony or soft tissue) had destroyed three vertebra in her lumbar spine and had started to damage her spinal cord.

"In December a bone marrow aspirate and PET (positron emission tomography) scan confirmed that I had multiple myeloma. I started treatment on Christmas Eve 2018 and a SCT (silica clotting time blood test as a screening and confirmatory test for detection of the lupus anticoagulants) in June 2019 achieved deep remission."

Because options for diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma are very limited in TT, she had to raise the funds for medical care in the US and Colombia.

"I joined the TTCS immediately on my return to mobility in 2019. I was determined to 'give back.' However, I have been poured into by a wonderful supportive community that has provided me with so much – from screening tests to psychological support. I also get to raise awareness and advocate, especially as a voice against smoking and vaping."

She said as important as it is to raise cancer awareness, survivorship must also be seen and celebrated, and the TTCS's Relay for Life is a beautiful celebration

of remembrance, resilience and love.

Matt Lewis, strategic director for Global Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society said, “When these special volunteers share their struggles and experiences, they represent all cancer survivors and caregivers from around the world. Through their stories, they inspire and encourage people facing cancer

and motivate people to take action through things like participating in their local Relay For Life event.”

Global Relay For Life events are held in more than 3,000 communities spanning 32 countries. This unique activity, designed to celebrate survivorship and raise money for lifesaving research and programmes, unites and mobilises community members committed to fighting back against cancer. The programme enables cancer leagues around the world to increase their visibility and generate cancer awareness, outreach and income while building survivorship, volunteerism and advocacy efforts in their community.

The TTCS recently became a partner in the Global Relay for Life in 2022 and having already executed two successful legs in 2023 and 2024, is in the planning stages for 2025.