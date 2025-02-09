Carapichaima cop killed in crash

PC Shzeem Aaron Williams. -

A 24-year-old policeman was killed in an accident on the night of February 8 in Freeport.

PC Shzeem Aaron Williams, of Harry-Goland Street in Carapichaima, died at the scene.

The crash happened around 10 pm on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the TTEC substation.

Williams, who was off duty, was riding his motorbike and was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle.

His body was found on the road.

Williams was said to be last posted at Cunupia CID.

Investigations are ongoing.