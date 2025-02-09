Calypsonian Nicole Greaves sends message to youths, parents

Calypsonian Nicole Greaves performs at the Calypso Revue tent. - Photo courtesy Nicole Greaves.

Calypsonian Nicole Greaves knows what it feels like to be on the big stage at the Dimanche Gras show.

A member of the Calypso Revue tent based at SWWTU Hall in Port of Spain, Greaves placed eighth in the finals of the competition in 2010.

This year she has again come out strong with Rise or Demise, a message to young people and their parents to "do the right thing."

"Rise or Demise was written by Kurt Allen. It speaks to the young man in the ghetto...the sisters on corner...

"And I say to parents, 'don’t blame the children, when you don’t bring them up right.'"

Greaves has been with Kalypso Revue for six years, and she told WMN although she loves singing calypso, for many years she sang soca as a frontline singer with the band Atlantik. And before that she sang with south-based band Volts Express, the first band with which she ever toured.

"We went to Caribbean islands and Canada. And with Atlantik, I went to Canada and New York, England," and other countries.

But she had been singing long before that.

"I actually started singing in my church choir," at Les Efforts RC in San Fernando, and had entered competitions when she was a student at Carapichaima Senior Comprehensive.

The Chase Village resident and procurement manager at the Ministry of Works and Transport URP division said with age comes reason – one of the reasons why she favours singing calypso.

"Because of the age group I’m in now; I’m 54," she said with a laugh.

Although that doesn't stop her from giving the younger artistes a run for their money.

"I've gotten so accustomed to going up against youngsters. I just always go with God."

She also sings backup for other calypsonians.

The preliminary judging at the tent will take place on February 13, and Greaves is very confident that she will make it into the next round.

"A lot of people like the song.

"I've never done a presentation in competitions before and I made it to the finals. This time I want to do a presentation. I'm working on that."

And what if she makes it to the finals and wins?

"I'll be praising God first. I'm heading straight to my church and praising my God."