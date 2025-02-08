Young promises technology for farmers as prime minister

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, sixth from right, takeas a photo with participants of the Agricultural Finance Support Programme at the NESC Auditorium, Rivulet Road, Point Lisas, Couva, on February 7. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young has promised more technology for farmers under his tenure as prime minister.

Young is expected to take over as prime minister when Dr Keith Rowley resigns before the 2025 general election.

Speaking to 116 recipients of the agricultural finance support programme grants at NESC-TI on February 7, Young said looking at farmers in the room gave him confidence the country was in good hands.

He said like everything in life, farming was changing rapidly and he intended to keep the industry modern as prime minister.

"I am told by Minister Hosein as well as Minister Singh, that they are ready to do it, is the roll-out of new technology in agriculture. Because, as I'm sure you the farmers know, we now have the type of technology that's available to look at your soil, to look at your crops, to tell you exactly what is the mix of the fertiliser, the type of fertiliser that you need to put down to get a more resilient crop and to get a better, more-profitable, efficient crop.

"That is something to come."

Recalling global supply chain disruptions during the covid19 pandemic, Young said it was prudent for the country's agricultural sector to be strengthened to withstand times of crisis, not only to reduce the food import bill.

"Some of the industrial, developed, wealthy countries of the world, their first reaction to it was to hoard what they had. To say that they were not going to ship food supplies. To say that they were going to keep for their own populations, the food that we needed, the drugs that we needed."

The value of the 116 grants distributed to recipients was $11.2 million and was the largest number to be given out at once. In total there have been 435 recipients under the programme since it was implemented in 2019 equating to around $42 million.

Among those receiving grants was retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan. He said he and his wife grew dragon fruit, and were hoping to use the money to ramp up production.

"I'm hoping this incentive will help me in terms of expansion, in terms of bulk harvesting so that I can have it preserved for when fruits are out of season."

Duck farmer Jacob 'duck-tor' Dasent said while he supplied primarily to the local market, he hoped to use the grant to expand his exports.