Yorke: Soca Warriors lacked cutting edge vs Jamaica

Soca Warriors coach Dwight Yorke and captain Kevin Molino discuss strategy during their team's friendly encounter with Jamaica at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex, Montego Bay on February 6. Photo courtesy TTFA -

Soca Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke has made a call for patience after his team's 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their friendly international at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on February 6.

Yorke, who captained Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, said his team's 2026 World Cup qualifying journey will be a long one and success will not come overnight.

In the first game in a two-match friendly series, Trinidad and Tobago were undone by an 84th-minute goal from defender Sue-Lae McCalla, who sent a right-footed finish past substitute goalkeeper Aaron Enill after a Christopher Ainsworth long ball was flicked into the area.

Yorke said his team controlled most of the game and they had many good moments in attack. However, he said they lacked the killer instinct when needed.

"I think in terms of controlling the game and the system, I thought we looked very solid at times and we took the sting (out of the game)," Yorke said in a post-match interview.

"I felt where we were lacking a little bit was in that cutting third. Again, it's an opportunity for us to see what they're capable of doing and where we can improve and keep building on the team. Overall, I'm very happy. I know a lot of people are going to be looking at the results, but I'm very happy with how things went tonight."

In the 16th minute, the "Reggae Boyz" fired a warning shot when striker Warren Brown sent a snapshot towards Jabari St Hillaire's goal after centre back Justin Garcia headed away a diagonal ball.

TT also created a few half-chances in the first half. In one sequence, striker Jariel Arthur was just unable to latch on to a deft through pass from captain and playmaker Kevin Molino. And in the 29th minute, Garcia and fellow defender Josiah Trimmingham got in each other's way as they attacked a Darnell Hospedales corner, with Trimmingham's header going well over bar.

In the 52nd minute, lanky substitute Brent Sam also headed over bar after meeting a deep cross from Hospedales, with 17-year-old debutant Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia sending a left-footer straight at goal after cutting inside his marker in the 76th minute.

Yorke was asked about the composition of his squad, and particularly the absence of Jamaican-based winger Kaile Auvray, who lifted the Concacaf Caribbean Cup with Cavalier FC last November.

Yorke said Auvray and other players who weren't selected for these two games are still in his plans as it's his job to select the best team possible.

"There are foreign-based players who I haven't been able to see. Kaile isn't alone. My message to every young player out there is to keep their heads up," Yorke said.

"We're on a journey. The journey doesn't happen in one night. It's hopefully going to be a year-long journey of trying to reach the (2026) World Cup. These guys, if you're available and you're good enough and you continue to do what you're doing, there's only so (many times) one can be overlooked."

Yorke said he will take any blame as it relates to squad selection as he's the man in the Soca Warriors hot seat.

Looking ahead to the second friendly versus the Jamaicans at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, Kingston on February 9, Yorke said his greater plan for the team is coming together nicely.

"I'm fairly happy with the way we played tonight and the competitiveness and attitude from the players. I couldn't fault it," he said.

"We have a bigger vision in terms of what we're trying to get done and we'll continue to build. This is a really good stepping stone for us.

"We have to look at players and take the opportunity to see where they are in terms of the level we're trying to raise our national team to compete against these teams."

While he said the team's expectations may have grown since his appointment, Yorke said the national team is not about him or his exploits as a player.

"Coming into the job, it's nothing I didn't expect. I expected a challenge and I expected my players to be challenged," he said.

"But where I used to influence the game as a player, I no longer have that ability to do that. I have to influence the game on the side of the pitch as a head coach.

"We've got some young players and it's an exciting time for TT football. Hopefully, that will be the case come next year."