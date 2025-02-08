Vybz Kartel's February 28 concert postponed

Vybz Kartel - Photo courtesy Instagram

Fans eager to witness Vybz Kartel's (Adidja Palmer) highly-anticipated concert in Trinidad will have to wait a few more months, as the One Caribbean Music Festival, originally scheduled for February 28, has been postponed to May 2025.

In a release on February 8, the One Caribbean Music Festival said that the event's postponement was caused by "unforeseen logistical challenges."

"The high volume of back-to-back events at our chosen venue (Queen's Park Oval) during Carnival week has significantly impacted the time needed to create the best possible festival experience.

"Additionally, major venues such as Hasely Crawford Stadium are unavailable for the Carnival 2025 season."

It said rather than compromising the quality of the event, it has been moved to May 2025 to maintain the "vibrant, immersive festival atmosphere you expect and deserve."

The release said tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new date. Those tickets will also have exclusive benefits, it added.

"As a thank you for your patience and support, we are offering special perks to all ticket holders who keep their tickets for the new date; A chance to win VIP upgrades; access to exclusive festival merchandise; and an opportunity for a meet and greet with Vybz Kartel.

Those who cannot attend the event can request a refund at the original point of purchase.

The promoter apologised for the inconvenience caused to all patrons, including international guests and hoped that May would be a greater experience.

On February 2, Kartel attended the Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He was also nominated for an award in the Best Reggae Album Category for Party With Me.