Two men robbed of vehicles

TWO MEN were robbed of their vehicles in San Juan and Diego Martin respectively on February 7.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old man from Santa Cruz Old Road in San Juan was robbed of his white Kia valued at $167,000.

Police said around 5 am on February 7 the man woke up and checked on his van and saw it missing. He said he gave no one permission to remove it.

PC Marshall is continuing inquiries.

In an unrelated incident, a 77-year-old man from Diego Martin was robbed of his silver/grey Mitsubishi Lancer while working as a PH taxi driver in the Four Roads, Diego Martin area.

Police said around 5.15 pm on February 7 the man picked up three men who asked to be dropped at the corner of Kelly and Quarry Streets, Diego Martin.

When he got to the location, 15 minutes later, the men announced a hold up and told him to get out.

He complied and the men drove off.

PC Ramnarine is continuing investigations.