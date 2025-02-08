Two held in anti-crime exercises

- File photo

POLICE from the Northern and North Central Divisions arrested two suspects in a series of anti-crime exercises on February 7.

They also seized a quantity of ammunition and marijuana and issued several tickets for breaching traffic offences.

A police statement on February 8 said the search was focused on locating illegal guns and ammunition.

It said, At around 5.20 am, officers from the North Central Division Task Force East (NCDTF) and K9 Unit searched a house at Dinsley Village, Tacarigua, under the state of emergency Regulation 2024.

The officers instead found three transparent plastic packets containing marijuana, which weighed 77 grammes, in a bedroom.

The officers then arrested a 27-year-old man from Tacarigua and took him to the Arouca police station.

ACP Singh, Snr Supt Pierre, and Supt Gift co-ordinated the exercise, which ASPs Jaggernauth and John, Insp Pierre, Sgt Gooding and CPl Forde led.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Division, a roving and drug block exercise in the Maloney, Malabar and La Horquetta districts between 7 pm and 10 pm resulted in the officers finding a quantity of ammunition.

The police got a tip-off and went to an overgrown area between Buildings 19 and 21 and found a black bag containing which contained four rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two rounds of 40-calibre ammunition and two rounds of 9 mm ammunition. The officers also found a 40-calibre magazine, a leg holster and a ski mask.

ACP Singh, Snr Supt Maynard Wilson, and Supt Guy-Alleyne co-ordinated the exercise, which ASP Pitt, Insp Mascall, and Sgt Marcano led.

It also included officers from the Area South CID.

In a house search between 4 pm and 7pm, officers arrested a man from Cumuto for having a camouflage jacket, 380 grammes of marijuana as well as marijuana plants.

The police also arrested a 42-year-old man from D’Abadie for driving under the influence of alcohol.

They also issued four traffic citations, including two for lack of inspection.

ASP Pitt, Insp Haywood, and Sgt Persad co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpls Foster, Griffith and Ramsaran, led with the support of officers from the NDTF South and La Horquetta police station.