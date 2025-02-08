THA pumps $5.8 million into Tobago’s carnival

Niall George. - Photo courtesy THA

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has pumped $5.8 million into the island’s carnival celebrations.

Niall George, Assistant Secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, revealed the sum on February 7 during a news conference at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

George outlined Tobago’s calendar of activities for the upcoming festival, titled No Place Like Home.

It features several perennial favourites, including the THA Inter-department carnival competition on February 20 and the National Medium Band Panorama Finals on February 23, both of which are being held at the Parade Ground, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

George said this year, the Miss Windward Afro-Queen Show and calypso competition has returned to the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough.

“Unfortunately, this event wasn’t on the calendar last year. It has returned and we are hoping that it returns with a bang,” he told reporters.

George also announced a change in the manner in which the Junior Parade of Bands will be run.

The Roxborough parade takes place on March 1 while Scarborough’s will be held on March 2.

“This is based on the fact that we have two cruise ships on Sunday. Last year, it provided a logistical problem where maxi taxis were servicing cruise ships so we made a decision to do Roxborough on Saturday, March 1 and Scarborough on Sunday, March 2, which would be a reverse of the way things were with Roxborough on Sunday and Scarborough on Saturday. But due to logistic issues we had to make a change.”

Regarding the safety of revellers, George said he does not believe the state of emergency (SoE) will affect Tobago’s carnival.

He said since its declaration on December 30, 2024, the SoE has not significantly affected activities.

“So I do not anticipate any major disruptions.”

Sgt Emmanuel Yorke, a member of the carnival’s security team, told reporters the police is taking a tough stand on glass bottles at events.

“No glass bottles will be allowed in any carnival function. Anybody found breaching this will face the consequences of the law. We are very serious about that glass bottle thing. We are begging the public to adhere to this and not have glass bottles within the carnival celebrations,” he said.

Yorke said soldiers will be working alongside police officers.

“Police officers have a leave restriction from the Friday before carnival. So it will be all hands on deck where the carnival celebration will be properly secured as well as outside carnival areas.”

He assured there will be “a safe carnival and a safe Tobago for the carnival season.”

Diane Mc Crimmon, chair of the Tobago Mas Bandleader’s Association, said the SoE does not appear to have affected participation so far.

She said bands have already begun to register for the various competitions.

Registration takes place at the Shaw Park Complex and the deadline is February 17.

In the juniors category, Mc Crimmon said 20 bands have already registered, including five large bands.

Six bands have registered for the senior competition while seven have registered for J’ouvert.

Mc Crimmon said, “Tobago carnival is more than just a festival.

It represents our culture, our people and our traditions. I look forward working with all of you to create an amazing experience for everyone involved.”

Jesse Taylor, cultural officer 11, Division of Culture, also spoke.