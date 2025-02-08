Prison Service confirms key missing at women’s facility

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe. - Photo courtesy Prison Service

THE Prison Service on February 8 confirmed a key at the Women's Prison went missing and an investigation launched into its disappearance.

A statement from the service said the discovery was made on February 3, during the facility's handing and taking over process.

The key is a riot-gate key, which secures gates at the Northern Division.

As per protocol, the superintendent of the station was informed and the information was relayed to the acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe who immediately informed National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

"The facility was placed on lockdown mode, where all charges were secured. Several thorough searches were conducted of all areas of the Women's Prison compound, as well as of the inmates," the statement said.

"Immediate steps were initiated in consultation with the prison's locksmith to implement countermeasures to secure the gates and prevent any breach of security at the facility."

The statement said Corraspe expressed concerns, saying the situation is worrying and compromising. He added that the replacement of the lock is paramount.

He said the procurement process was initiated through the prison's locksmith.

He warned that anyone found culpable in this "egregious breach of security" will be held accountable through the disciplinary process, particularly in any possible breaches of the Prison Service Code of Conduct Regulations.

"This will be based upon receipt and review of the report," the statement said.

The commissioner reassured the public that the countermeasures will ensure that no gate at the prison is compromised and that security is assured through these alternative measures until the new locks are procured and installed.

"Further, a review of the operating systems with respect to the management of keys at the facility will be undertaken in tandem with the disciplinary process," the statement said.

"This is aimed at identifying any gaps in the accountability framework involving the handling and management of keys at the institution."