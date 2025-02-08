Police investigate rape of two 14-year-old girls

- File photo

TWO GIRLS, aged 14, who were allegedly sexually assaulted in 2024 by close male relatives made reports on February 7 of the incidents.

Police said around 8.15 am on February 7 the first girl arrived at a police station in Chaguanas with her mother.

They reported that in July 2024 while at her grandmother's home in Chaguanas, her older brother had sexual intercourse with her.

WPC Rangoo is continuing investigations.

In another incident, a similar report was made in Gran Couva.

Police said around 11.49 am on February 7 another 14-year-old girl arrived at the station with her mother.

They reported on several occasions last year (at unknown dates), the girl's father touched her about her body at his home.

They said the girl's father also had sexual intercourse with her on one occasion at a pool house in Central.

WPC Maharaj is continuing investigations.

Police said in both cases, the Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago was informed and requests were made for forensic medical examinations to be done. Both girls were referred to the Victim and Witness Support Unit.