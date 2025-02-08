Newsday's SSCL Star of the Week: Chan's the man for Naps

Amit Chan - Photo by Innis Francis

OPENER Amit Chan, despite wickets falling around him, kept his composure to propel Naparima College to victory over St Benedict's College in round four of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) on February 4. Naparima were in a spot of bother on 69/5 batting first, before Chan and his teammates responded like champions. Chan's 102, along with 55 from Mathew Cooper and 46 from Roberto Badree, guided Naparima to 288 all out in 49.4 overs.

In response, St Benedict's could only muster 167/8 as Naparima won comfortably. Chan has been selected as Newsday's Star of the Week as his hundred steered "Naps" to a 121-run win.

Newsday chatted with Chan about his magnificent achievement, how he prepares for a match and Naparima's upcoming match against a strong opponent.

Name: Amit Chan

Class: Form Five

Batting Style: Right-handed batsman

Bowling Style: Medium pace

Residence: Guaracara, Williamsville

Favourite cricketer: Shubman Gill

Star Performance: 102 runs

Can you describe the feeling of scoring a century? Was it your first?

I felt very proud of myself because it was one of my milestones for this premiership season. Although it wasn't my first century, it was a very exciting one.

Were you nervous when you were in the nineties?

No, I was not nervous in the nineties because I kept a cool head and by taking deep breaths it helped by relaxing my mindset.

What do you think you did well in the innings? Was it your shot selection, timing?

(I had) the perfect timing and (my) dominant shots for that innings were my cut shot and pull shot.

How important was the innings of Cooper (55) and Badree (46) in helping Naparima post a challenging total?

Badree and Mathew were two important partnerships.

Firstly, Roberto and I came together when we had lost quick top-order wickets (69/5). We put on a hundred plus runs to put our team on target for a competitive score.

Secondly, the innings with Mathew saw us achieve maximum batting points with a very good total (288). Mathew was aggressive in his batting, which allowed me to play my shots and reach my century.

What do you think of the performance of "Naps" this season?

So far, it's been a good season for the team. We are taking it one game at a time and working hard to bring home the title this year.

>

Is Naparima ready for the match against defending champions Presentation College Chaguanas in round five on February 11?

I think for my team once we have the right mindset, train harder, learn from our mistakes and play smart cricket I believe we can come out victorious.

What is your routine to stay calm before a match?

I always say a word of prayer and listen to music which helps me.