Mitchell expects more tourists, bumper Carnival

Diana Peter on left and Patti Stanley of Minnosota, USA, pose with a Dame Lorraine at Carnival Village, Queen's Park Savannah, in February, 2023. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell is expecting more tourists to visit TT for Carnival,based on the number of airline flights and cruiseship arrivals. He said so at the launch of the John Cupid Carnival Village, at Queen's Park Savanah, Port of Spain, on the night of February 7.

"The encouraging growth and success of this Carnival Village can be measured in the numbers of patrons who pass through its entrance to experience the events held here.

He said in Carnival 2023, the National Carnival Commission recorded 70,000 patrons visiting the Carnival Village and in 2024, the patronage increased to 100,000.

Mitchell expected Carnival Village this year to exceed 100,000 patrons.

Themed, No Place Like Home, he said Carnival 2025 was shaping up to be one of the most exciting and expansive celebrations in TT's history. "We have already seen a remarkable increase in the number of events, with between 300 to 400 Carnival events and fetes scheduled to take place.

"This year, we have 410 more aircraft arriving to TT from international destinations from February 1 to the first week of March. Therefore, we expect more visitors here during the season."

Mitchell expected visitor spend to surpass the $640 million spent in 2024.

"This visitor spend will provide a great economic stimulus to all involved in the Carnival celebrations, from the accommodation providers, promoters, artistes, taxi drivers, and vendors."

He said Carnival patrons have expressed their thrill and excitement at the variety and quality of events being hosted this season, and he was sure this Carnival would be one to remember. "The impact of this Carnival village will no doubt contribute to success of the season at large."

Mitchell said the Carnival Village exemplified the diversity of Carnival and the variety of all its layers, offering something for everyone. "There will be over 40 vendors selling a range of products, including craft items, tasty cuisine and clothing.

"We are surely in for an unforgettable experience with twenty events covering a wide range of our Carnival music genres from extempo to chutney to calypso and soca."

He encouraged all to come out to support local entertainers and artisans. "Their work is indeed the heartbeat of our cultural industry."

Mitchell said the Government and his ministry remained unwavering in their commitment to supporting local creatives, and ensuring their contributions were recognised, celebrated, and sustained for generations to come.

He espoused the educational benefits of the Carnival Village.

"As in previous years, we are pleased to welcome students on specially designated days to be part of the entertainment.

"This initiative not only immerses young minds in the richness of our culture, but also nurtures the next generation of creatives and cultural ambassadors."

The experiences and networking opportunities they gain will broaden their perspectives, inspire their creativity and instill a deep appreciation for TT's cultural heritage.

"Additionally, as our cruiseship season progresses, we are set to welcome six cruiseships during the period February- March, including the epic carnival experience on the Rhapsody of the Seas, Royal Caribbean, which will be docked for five days at the port of Port-of-Spain, bringing 2,396 passengers eager to revel in our Carnival festivities.

"Recognising the importance of these visitors to our tourism industry, we have tailored special days within the village to ensure that they too, can immerse themselves in our celebrations."

He said a top priority was ensuring safety for all.

"We have put specific measures in place to safeguard both our citizens and visitors alike, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the John Cupid Carnival Village."

Mitchell thanked all who had made Carnival 2025 possible, including and organisations the National Carnival Commission, the Regional Carnival Unit and the Carnival Institute, plus the security services for their tireless efforts in bringing the Carnival Village 2025 to fruition.

"Your dedication to excellence and your passion for preserving and elevating our culture do not go unnoticed."

Guests were treated to performances by traditional Carnival characters – screaming jabs jabs, cavorting blue devils, voluptuous dame lorraines, and pierrot grenades.

At one stage, fantastic moko mumbles towered high and danced in time to the fiery notes from a lively tassa band. The happy show was emceed by Darryl Mendoza and Oscar B.

Gospel artiste Jaron Nurse kicked off the musical performances.

Darryl "Farmer Nappy" Henry had guests singing along to his song, How I feeling?

Orlando Octave, Rikki Jai, Freetown Collective and Squeezy Rankin all gave performances keenly lapped up by patrons.