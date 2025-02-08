‘Master footballer’ Leroy De Leon laid to rest

Family and friends of former national footballer Leroy "Dilly" De Leon, including several former athletes and coaches, pose for a photo after his funeral at the Mahaica Sports Complex, Point Fortin on February 7. - Photos by Narissa Fraser

Over 100 family members, friends, and former national athletes gathered at the Mahaica Sports Complex, Point Fortin, on Friday to bid farewell to Leroy “Dilly” De Leon. Many remembered him as a “master footballer,” while others spoke highly of his kindness and generosity.

De Leon died on January 28 at age 76.

His funeral was held on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The Point Fortin striker made his national senior team debut at 16 and has at least 17 senior caps for TT. He was also a household name in the Colleges League (Now Secondary Schools Football League/SSFL) in the 1960s with St Benedict’s College.

They won the National CFL Championship/National Intercol double of 1967 and the South Zone Intercol titles from 1964-1968. He was also named the greatest SSFL player at its 50th anniversary in 2016.

He played professionally for 16 years in the US.

The San Fernando-Point Fortin Highway was also named the Archibald-DeLeon Highway in honour of him and former footballer Warren Archibald.

Former athletes, coaches and administrators in attendance included Everald "Gally" Cummings, Selby Browne, Ron La Forest, Hasely Crawford, Reynold Carrington, among several others. Members of the Point Fortin Civic Centre Ole Boys also wore their jerseys in solidarity.

His funeral service was a reunion for many, with the audience getting so loud at one point that the master of ceremonies pleaded, “I know it’s the first time some of you seeing each other in 50 years but we need some quiet.”

Seats ran out under the white tents set up, so some opted to stand on the football field.

De Leon’s family thanked all who supported them over the years and during their time of mourning.

His son Nicholas De Leon shared memories of his father, which was “all he knew him to be” before learning of his football prowess.

He broke down a few times during his speech, often pausing to take a deep breath.

“Leroy meant a lot of things to many different people. To some, he was a coach, to some, he was an idol, to some, he was a mentor, to others he was a friend…”

He continued, “He meant everything to me. He was my protector, provider, inspiration and my idol.”

Comforted by his sister Jessica as he spoke, he recalled one of their fondest memories which was going for a donut at Dunkin’ Donuts before school.

“It’s something that’s so minuscule, but for me, those little moments, they mean everything.”

Nicholas followed in his father’s footsteps and played professional football for DC United and Toronto FC.

He said he would watch his father in awe as he juggled a football while sitting down, and that it has now come full circle.

Seeking advice before a match, he said his father told him that he was proud of him and, “Play like a De Leon.”

“He would say that before every single game.

“To me, that means you play with passion, you play with creativity and love, humility and enjoyment…and to win.”

He added, “I will live the rest of my life like a De Leon.”

His nieces April Roopa and Tishanna Phillip said the legendary footballer would run away from home to play sports, against his father’s orders.

His father then asked him to choose between football and cricket.

“And we can all agree, he made the right choice,” Roopa said.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr said while he was too young to have seen De Leon in his prime, the two had a good relationship.

They first met when Richards Jr was the borough corporation’s sports chairman.

“He wanted to (restore) Mahaica Oval. He told me about football and the history of Point Fortin, what we need to do and how to do it. Fast-forward to today, we are in this building because of (then mayor) Clyde Paul and Leroy.”

Energy Minister Stuart Young said while he, too, was “not fortunate” to see De Leon in his prime, he watched a lot of videos.

He said the Prime Minister also spoke often about De Leon’s football skills.

“He was a magician…

"The government recognised what your dad did for TT. He broke barriers. He played in the US at a time when many of our citizens were not afforded that opportunity. And that was by pure merit…A lot of good comes from Point Fortin.”

Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James praised “a son of the soil” whose skills he witnessed.

He told Richards and Young they “missed out.

“Seeing De Leon play football here was a joy.

“I saw him make Selwyn Murren skate on his behind,” he said as the audience burst into laughter.

“He also made Charlie Spooner skate for nothing less than about 20 feet. That was the skill of De Leon. He was a master footballer.”

De Leon was laid to rest at the Point Fortin Cemetery.