Manzanilla bandits steal road-repair equipment

- File photo

Bandits in Manzanilla tied up two security guards and stole construction equipment necessary for ongoing road repairs.

Around 6.40 pm on February 6, the guards were sitting in a tent near Lp# 1257 Manzanilla Mayaro Road where roadworks are currently being done.

They were working for a company hired by Coosal to secure materials and machinery at the job site.

Two men wearing dark-coloured clothing and their faces covered with masks sneaked up behind the guards from the beach and announced a robbery.

One of them pointed a gun at the security guards and led them to the beach.

>

The bandits kicked one of the guards on the left side of his ribcage before tying up both men.

They stole a Samsung S7 and $365 from one guard and a $700 Blu cellphone and $500 cash from the other.

The masked men then walked back to the road and left the two security officers alone.

They managed to free themselves a short while after and saw the two men had left and six rolls of Geotech meshing was missing.

The meshing is used to prevent soil erosion and to stabilise embankments.

One of the guards stopped a passing car and got a ride to the Manzanilla Police Post where he reported the incident to the police.

Police visited the scene to collect evidence and PC Kallicharan from the Manzanilla station is investigating.

Meanwhile, police are looking for bandits who stole almost $40,000 from a man minutes after he left the bank.

Around 4.30 pm on February 6, the 62-year-old Port of Spain man went to Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) at West Mall where he withdrew $39,495.

>

He then drove to Long Circular Mall and parked in the northern carpark area around 4.45pm.

He went into the mall around and when he returned to his vehicle 15 minutes later he saw the right front window broken, and the two envelopes with the money were missing.

He reported the theft to the St James Police Station and PC Charles is investigating.