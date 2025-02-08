Levi leaves AEK Athens for Spartak Moscow

Levi Garcia sports the uniform of his new team Spartak Moscow. - COURTESY TTFA MEDIA

TT footballer Levi Garcia, 27, has left Greek club AEK Athens after more than four years, to start a new chapter of his career at Spartak Moscow in Russia.

"The TT Football Association is thrilled that our national team forward Levi Garcia has officially signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow as of February 7, 2025," a TTFA statement said on Facebook.

The TTFA said Garcia's success will encourage other local players to reach higher heights.

"Levi's journey from his early days in Santa Flora to representing TT on the international stage has been nothing short of inspiring. His dedication, talent and perseverance have led him to this significant milestone in his professional career."

Prior to this move, Garcia showcased his skills with AEK Athens, contributing significantly to their successes.

"His transition to Spartak Moscow marks a new chapter and we are confident that he will continue to excel and make our nation proud. The TTFA extends its heartfelt congratulations to Levi on this remarkable achievement. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new journey with Spartak Moscow. May he continue to shine and inspire future generations of TT footballers."