Holy Cross, San Juan South make winning start in schools basketball

Holy Cross College's Jervais Edwards-Caracciolo goes for a lay up at the Maloney Indoor Sporting Arena, Maloney. FILE PHOTO -

Reigning national under-17 champs Holy Cross College and San Juan South Secondary got off to stunning starts in the 2025 edition of the TT Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) league campaign which tipped off with action in the east zone last week.

In east zone under-17 action on January 31, Holy Cross began their title defence with a dominant showing when they beat Caribbean Union College 51-29. Holy Cross were led by Nkobi Ince who drained 18 points.

In their second game of the season on February 5, Holy Cross made light work of El Dorado West Secondary at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena as they pulled away for a 64-32 win.

Ince chipped in with 12 points for Holy Cross, with Jervais Caracciolo scoring 16 points.

Trinity College East joined Holy Cross in winners' row in the under-17 category when they got an 87-38 blowout win over Brazil Secondary.

In the east zone under-15 division, San Juan South showed off their early form when they beat Bon Air Secondary 45-6 on January 29. Tyrese Singh drained 25 points to lead San Juan South and he also scored 15 points in the team's 59-14 win over Five Rivers Secondary on February 4. In the Fiver Rivers clash, Singh played a supporting role to Julius Caeser who scored 20 points.

Also in east zone under-15 action, Trinity East edged El Dorado West 24-23.

In the north zone on February 3, St Anthony's College and St Mary's College got their under-15 season off to victorious starts when they defeated Woodbrook Secondary and East Mucurapo Secondary respectively.

Fatima College made a statement of intent in north zone under-15 play on February 4 when they beat St Francis 64-14. Sharmque Collis led the boys from Mucurapo Road to victory on their home court with a 30-point performance.

Queen's Royal College also had a good start to their north zone under-15 season when they defeated Mucurapo West Secondary 45-16, with Kevani Boatswain scoring 17 points.

In the south/central zone's under-15 category, St Benedict's College came out firing as they defeated Fyzabad Secondary 42-4. In the zone's under-20 category, Chaguanas North clobbered Fyzabad Anglican 54-26.

Meanwhile, in the east zone under-20 division, Hillview College powered to a 65-16 victory over St George's College.