Feters 'pardy' in south at Machel Montano's Mega concert

PARTYGOERS had a time at soca artiste Machel Montano's Mega, the Concert at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on February 7.

Touted by promoters as "the king returns," the soca star's only show in south Trinidad for this year's Carnival season was a mega hit.

Fans went wild as Montano opened his over 90-minute electrifying set with his 2025 Road March contender, Pardy, accompanied by fireworks and confetti.

Soca stars Voice, Pumpa and Skinny Fabulous as well as chutney sensations Ravi B and Drupatee performed at the event.

Yung Bredda performed his mega-hit The Greatest Bend Over at the event while the self-proclaimed queen of freaks Lady Lava performed Ring Finger.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the event and captured these images.

Patrons enjoy MEGA, the Concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Machel Montano, Lady Lava and Drupatee perform their 2025 Chutney Soca song during MEGA, the Concert at the Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. Photo by Innis Francis

These two women made sure to get the best view at Machel Montano's Mega, the Concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Machel Montano is supported by two of his male dancers during his Concert at the Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Yung Bredda performed his 2025 soca hit The Greatest Bend Over during Machel Montano’s Mega, the Concert at the Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Machel Montano with his male dancers during MEGA, the Concert at the Brian Lara Stadium on Friday night. - Photo by Innis Francis

Drupatee and Machel Montano get close as they performed their 2025 Chutney Soca song during Mega, the Concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Lady Lava performs her hit song Ring Finger at Machel Montano's Mega, the Concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. - Photo by Innis Francis

Neisha B performs at the Mega, the concert at Brian Lara Stadium on Friday night. - Photo by Innis Francis

The ladies were all smiles at Machel Montano's Mega, the Concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February 7. Photo by Innis Francis

