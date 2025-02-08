Feters 'pardy' in south at Machel Montano's Mega concert

Machel Montano with his male dancers during MEGA, South I’m Coming Home concert at Brian Lara Stadium on February

PARTYGOERS had a time at soca artiste Machel Montano's Mega, the Concert at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on February 7.

Touted by promoters as "the king returns," the soca star's only show in south Trinidad for this year's Carnival season was a mega hit.

Fans went wild as Montano opened his over 90-minute electrifying set with his 2025 Road March contender, Pardy, accompanied by fireworks and confetti.

Soca stars Voice, Pumpa and Skinny Fabulous as well as chutney sensations Ravi B and Drupatee performed at the event.

Yung Bredda performed his mega-hit The Greatest Bend Over at the event while the self-proclaimed queen of freaks Lady Lava performed Ring Finger.

Newsday photographer Innis Francis attended the event and captured these images.

