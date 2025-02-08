Central FC, champs AC PoS look to close gap on TTPFL leaders Army

AC Port of Spain players celebrate a goal against Miscellaneous Police FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 17. PHOTO COURTESY TT PREMIER FOOTBALL LEAGUE FACEBOOK PAGE -

Reigning Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC Port of Spain and Central FC will try to close the gap on league leaders Defence Force when league action continues with a full slate of matches this weekend.

Defence Force currently head the 12-team table with a perfect 27 points from nine matches, with AC PoS (19 points) and Central (18 points) second and third respectively.

From 6 pm at the Arima Velodrome on February 8, AC PoS can narrow Defence Force's lead down to five points when they face the eighth-placed Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (nine points). AC PoS will be hoping to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by San Juan Jabloteh in their previous fixture on February 2.

On the flip side, Rangers are coming off a thumping 5-1 win over the cellar-placed Eagles FC on January 31.

In the second game of the Arima double-header from 8 pm, Central will aim to rebound from their gripping 7-5 loss to Miscellaneous Police FC when they meet the tenth-placed Prisons FC.

On February 9, there will be two sets of double-headers, with matches being hosted in both Point Fortin and St James.

From 5 pm at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, the fifth-placed Caledonia AIA (16 points) will meet the sixth-placed Jabloteh (15 points) in an intriguing mid-table clash.

Jabloteh will have to do without the services of their Secondary Schools Football League pair of Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia and Lindell Sween, who are currently on national duty with the Soca Warriors in Jamaica.

From 7 pm in Mahaica, Defence Force will seek to extend their winning run to ten games when they meet hosts Point Fortin Civic who are currently languishing in 11th spot.

Defence Force will be without as many as six players due to national duty, including captain and playmaker Kevin Molino who is the current joint-top scorer in the league with ten goals.

From 5 pm at the St James Police Barracks, 1976 FC Phoenix will play Eagles, with last season's runners-up Police (16 points) playing the seventh-placed Club Sando (12 points) from 7 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*9*9*0*0*37*10*27*27

AC PoS*9*6*1*2*19*10*9*19

Central FC*9*6*0*3*25*16*9*18

Police FC*9*5*1*3*31*18*13*16

Caledonia*9*5*1*3*14*18*-4*16

Jabloteh*9*4*3*2*22*15*7*15

Club Sando*9*3*3*3*17*14*3*12

La Horquetta Rangers*9*2*3*4*16*18*-2*9

1976 FC Phoenix*9*2*1*6*11*21*-10*7

Prisons FC*9*1*3*5*10*19*-9*6

Point Fortin Civic*9*2*0*7*9*19*-10*6

Eagles FC*9*1*0*8*8*41*-33*3