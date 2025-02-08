A couple noteworthy pan events

THE EDITOR: With the 2025 Carnival season in swing, with Panorama competitions having already started, and with this year being the 62nd anniversary of this steelband competition, it is heartening to see the primary and secondary schools having a competition of their own, so too the junior steel orchestras.

On another note, I take the opportunity to congratulate Arddin Herbert, a former student of Trinity College, Moka, on his 20th anniversary as the musical director of the legendary Shell Invaders Steel Orchestra of Woodbrook.

It gives me great pleasure to wish Herbert all the best for the 2025 Panorama season.

KELVIN J LA ROCHE

St James

