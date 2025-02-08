87,376 taxpayers to receive income tax refunds

In this 2019 file photo people line up to pay taxes at the Board of Inland Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

FINANCE MINISTER Colm Imbert says some 87,376 taxpayers are to receive income tax refunds.

In a news release on February 8, Imbert said he has asked the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) to issue individual tax refunds to all eligible taxpayers that are owed these refunds in amounts of up to $25,000.

He said the BIR has advised that this will cost the government $246 million.

Imbert thanked taxpayers for their patience and understanding.