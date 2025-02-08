2 women among 9 detained under SoE regulations

NINE detention orders have been issued under the emergency powers regulations 2024, which govern the state of emergency, among them two women.

The detention orders, published as Legal Notice Nos 40 to 47 and 49 in the Gazette, were made under Regulation 15. They were published on February 7.

Detained are Shaquille Pinder, of Bynoe Trace Ext, Enterprise; Nehemiah Joseph, of 12 Second Trace, Tunapuna; Naphtalie Bonaparte, of Enterprise; Joshua Mona, of Evelyn Road, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande; Jerrel Baboolal, of Church Street, Cunupia; Kerry Graham, of John Street, Crown Trace, Enterprise; and Malcolm “Rashy Back” Byer, of 25th Street, Beetham Gardens, Hell Yard, and also of Apartment No. 1, Building E, Paradise Heights, Morvant, and also of 23rd Street, Beetham Gardens.

Two women, Lystra Dick of Richard Lane, Enterprise; Karisa Rampaul, 26 John Street, Crown Trace, Enterprise and also of Light Pole No. 1, Dyette Street, Cunupia; were identified as associating with a criminal organisation involved in multiple violent gun-related crimes within the Cunupia and surrounding areas, and who has conspired with others and intends to execute a plan to kill members of the public including a prison officer, under the instructions of the reputed leader of the said criminal organisation who is currently incarcerated.

They will be detained at the Women’s Prison while the men will be kept at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre, Santa Rosa, Arima.

The grounds for five of the male detainees – Pinder, Bonaparte, Mona, Baboolal and Graham – were the same as the women.

Byer was identified as a high-ranking enforcer of the Rasta City/7 Gang “carrying out home invasions, extortion of persons, and murder involving the use of high-powered firearms in public places, and who intends to engage in violent gang activity including the murder of gang affiliates and rival gang members.

Joseph was said to be a member of the Resistance Gang operating in Tunapuna and surrounding areas and was “involved in violent gun-related crimes including murder, armed robbery and firearms trafficking.” The order also said he was “credibly identified as a person intending, and with the means, to kill those believed to be assisting the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service in their investigations into his illicit activities involving illegal firearms and ammunition.”

The orders said the detentions were necessary for preventive detention to prevent the detainees from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety or public order or the defence of TT.

The detentions were authorised under paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Schedule to the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2024, which grants the National Security Minister power to detain individuals without a warrant to prevent them from “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or public order or the defence of TT” and to provide for preventative detention.

Since the start of the SoE on December 30, the minister has issued seven similar orders. Four individuals were identified as being affiliated with the Rasta City/7 Gang Tobago faction and the Seven/7 Gang (Alien Faction) in Trinidad.

One of the seven already detained is Carlvin Lee, also known as Calvin Lee and Tyson.

Lee was “credibly identified as the leader of a known criminal organisation known as the SIXX gang and as the person planning and intending to execute violent retaliatory reprisals or other violent actions involving the use of high powered weapons and explosives, following an attempted hit on his life and the murder of his associate Trevor Williams on December 28, 2024.”

Lee was arrested on December 30, two days after an attempt was made on his life while he and a group of men were ambushed by gunmen while leaving the Besson Street Police Station.

Lee, according to police, was the intended target when gunmen waited outside the Besson Street Police Station on December 28, 2024. Trevor Williams, who was accompanying Lee at the time, was killed when the gunmen fired at the group as they left the station after Lee had signed the bail book. A day later, Cleon Lugin, 37, Derron Calliste, 35, Kambon Omowale, 39, Garet Smart, and Ryan Lessey, 24, were killed in a suspected reprisal attack.

The following day, the state of emergency (SoE0 was announced after police told the Government it had information of intended increased gang violence with the use of high-powered weapons.

A release from the police on February 7, said the police service remained “committed to dismantling gang networks and ensuring that individuals who engage in criminal activities, including the promotion of gang culture, are brought to justice.”

This after local entertainer, Yasheen “Young Star 6ixx” Alexander, 23, of La Brea, was charged with professing to be a gang member to promote a gang.

Alexander was arrested on January 29, by the South Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit.

A review tribunal has been established to review cases of individuals detained.