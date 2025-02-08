2 women among 3 held with drugs in San Fernando

TWO WOMEN, 66 and 26, and a man are in custody for having a quantity of illegal drugs, including pills commonly called Molly.

They were arrested in an intelligence-led anti-crime operation by officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), a statement from the police said on February 8.

The operation took place between 8 pm on February 6 and 2 am on February 7.

The officers intercepted a silver Nissan B-13 car at Hubert Rance Street in San Fernando.

They searched the car and found 150 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) pills, commonly called Molly, 17 grammes of cocaine, 42.5 grammes of psilocybin (mushrooms), 420 grammes of marijuana and 25 grammes of marijuana resin (hashish).

Police said the MDMA has an estimated street value of $22,500 and the cocaine, $55,000.

The police immediately arrested the 41-year-old male driver and the younger woman who was in the front seat.

After further checks, the police searched a house along the same street under Section 13 of the Emergency Powers Regulation 2024.

There, in front of the two suspects and the 66-year-old woman, the police found two glass jars containing cocaine and multiple plastic packages and containers of compressed marijuana.

The three were taken into custody.

The police said the combined marijuana was valued at $186,199. The mushroom was valued at $4,240 and the hashish, $3,300.

Investigations are ongoing.

“SDTF continues to gather intelligence and take action against illegal narcotics trafficking in the region,” the statement said.