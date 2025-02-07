What about the others?

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: If they are investigating Police Commissioner Erla Harewod-Christopher for signing the documents for the purchase two sniper guns, and the guns were approved and purchased, what about personnel in the Ministry of National Security who are supposed to monitor these organisations?

What about the ministry personnel who are supposed to approve all happenings within these organisations – equipment, purchases, finance, etc?

The investigation cannot be piecemeal. Include Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Include the permanent secretary, include the deputy permanent secretary, etc.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail

