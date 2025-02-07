WASA transitions to e-billing

WASA's regional office at Trincity. - File photo

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has begun transitioning to e-billing as their sole platform for bill distribution.

A statement from WASA on February 7 said the modernisation initiative began on February 3 and all new customers applying for a water service connection at any WASA customer service location would need to provide an e-mail address.

WASA encourages existing customers to update their billing preferences to e-billing to avoid disruptions in bill receipt.

That can be done by visiting any of WASA’s nine customer service centres to revalidate or provide an e-mail address. It can also be done via WASA’s website.

Customers can also scan the QR code on their current bills to access the e-billing registration portal.

WASA says the transition offers many advantages to customers and the environment by ensuring timely delivery of bills via e-mail and reducing paper waste. It is part of WASA’s broader strategy to reduce its carbon footprint, modernise operations and enhance efficiency.

For assistance or more information, customers can visit any WASA customer service centre, access it’s website, or call the customer contact centre at 800-4420/26.