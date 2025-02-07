Shiva M, Jadel celebrate Caribbean rhythms in new song

LOCAL artistes representing different backgrounds are shifting the boundaries of music, merging the traditional beats of TT’s two major ethnic groups, to make sweet music.

For Carnival 2025, quite a few collaborations between calypso and soca artistes with performers from the chutney genre have emerged and is gaining acceptance among the TT audience.

Fusing the Indo and Afro beats are rising chutney and soca singer Shiva M and soca songstress Jardine Cherelle Le Gere (Jadel). The duo has teamed up for 2025 with a fast-paced chutney soca called Awo Na (Come with me) which has been gaining momentum on some mainstream radio stations.

Speaking about the genesis of their crossover into this Indo/Afro fusion Shiva M (Shiva Mohammed) told the Newsday, “This high-energy collaboration came to life through a shared musical vision. We both have the same agent, and when Jadel expressed interest in doing a chutney soca song, the idea was pitched to my manager, who immediately agreed that a collaboration was the perfect move.”

Distributed by Monk Music label and written by Kelvin Kissoon, Jadel, and Arnold Ramkisson, Awo Na is a celebration of Caribbean rhythm and culture, blending soca with chutney influences. The track was produced, mixed, and mastered by Rishi Mahatoo of Maha Studios.

Kissoon is also the magic behind one of Shiva M’s gems, Pardesiyon (Hit and Run) – another fusion of several genres including chutney/soca, Bollywood-styled music, pop and Latin beats. That song was released in April 2024.

Known as the "Singing Barber" from Barrackpore, Shiva M explained, “The song’s concept was carefully crafted. Executive producer Arnold Ramkissoon reached out to the writer, requesting a fun, high-energy party anthem that tells the story of a beautiful woman who wants to come and celebrate with me while expressing love for her from the heart.”

This collaboration marks Shiva M’s first time working with Jadel, but it is not his first musical partnership. A few years ago, he collaborated on a Bollywood fusion track, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Excited by Jadel’s star power, Shiva M believes the partnership would open doors for them in the industry.

“Jadel is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and performer. Her career spans over a decade, and Jadel has become a leading name in the soca industry.

“Her powerhouse vocals, electrifying stage presence, and dynamic musical style make her the perfect complement to my infectious energy. Together we have crafted Awo Na, a track already poised to become a Carnival anthem.”

Jadel, an independent recording artist said she was very enthusiastic about the fusion of Indo and African rhythms and melodies and on her entering the Chutney Soca Monarch.

“I am very excited for this venture, while I’ve done chutney soca many years ago, this is the first time I am doing it on such a large scale when it comes to presentation, competition, music videos, and media.

“I have done chutney soca collaborations in the past, Neednd Kay Maare with Nisha B, but this project with Shiva M came about when my PR team here in TT were brainstorming on ideas to expand my reach.

“I brought up the idea of doing a chutney soca. They recommended an artist they were working with in Shiva M and that’s how we came together for this project. They pitched the song to me, and I added in some of my soca melodies and other elements. The rest is history.”

A singer, songwriter, pianist, and mother, Jadel discovered her passion for music at age nine she said.

She has toured extensively, for performances in USA, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia, Belize, St Kitts and has released two albums Call Me Jadel in 2020 and Don’t Be Mistaken in 2024.

She is well-known for some of her hits such as, Up in the Party and Yuh Man (2022), Shake Up with Demarco out of Jamaica (2023), Addictive with Charly Black in 2024 and for 2025, Jam Somebody, Meh Darling and Fitness with Trinidad Killa.

For the rest of the year and beyond, Jadel told the Newsday, she is working on an the release of and EP for 2025, but intends “to go into deep writing sessions for the 2026 Trinidad Carnival season.”

For now, their eyes are on the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) crown. The two will be among an outstanding cast of artistes at the February 8 semi final competition which will take place at La Tropical, Rig Compound, La Romaine focusing on capturing the title and $400,000 purse.

The meeting point of these two genres has excited CSM promoter and Southex CEO George Singh who said the blending of the rhythms and melodies is exactly what CSM is about.

In this year’s competition which is commemorating 30 years of CSM, Shiva M and Jadel are not the only two merging the genres, there are also collaborations between Vanessa Ramoutar and Olatunji, Nal Ramdass and calypsonian Reece, as well as Reshma Ramlal and Lil Bitts.

The competition is expected to be stiff as Rick Ramoutar is determined to retain the crown, one that veteran and versatile reigning Calypso Monarch Machel Montano who has tossed his hat in the ring, is looking to claim.

So too is Rikki Jai, who has returned to the competition after five years and is looking for his tenth title, former monarch Neval Chatelal and Chris Garcia of Chutney Bacchanal fame.

Guyana’s Terry Gajraj has been selected as the "wildcard" and along with with foreign-based Mau Bros, with whom he has a collaboration, gained automatic entry into the grand finale.

Ten artistes will compete in the grand finale set for Skinner Park San Fernando on March 1.

Both the semifinal and finals are free to the public.