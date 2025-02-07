Republic Bank Youth Football League kicks off February 8

The 2024 Republic Bank National Youth Football League Boys’ Under-20 champions Evolution FC celebrating their victory at last year’s finals. -

THE 2025 Republic Bank National Youth Football League (RBNYFL) kicks off this weekend with matches on February 8 and 9.

Over 100 junior football clubs and academies from throughout Trinidad and Tobago will vie for the coveted championship title by participating in the annual competition, made possible by the Republic Bank Power to Make A Difference programme.

A media release by Republic Bank on February 7, said, "In existence for 29 years, this esteemed tournament is sanctioned by the TT Football Association as the official national youth league as it is also the longest-running youth football league in the country. This year’s competition is being managed by the sports administration company TTGamePlan."

The tournament runs for 16 weeks, with the finals scheduled to occur on May 24. Games will take place in five divisions throughout the country: East, North, South, Central and Tobago.

Matches will be played in the girls 17-and-under, boys 14-and-under, boys 17-and-under and boys 20-and-under age groups.

"Every week, there will be a featured zone of the week, which will highlight a different competition zone in an effort to showcase the burgeoning football talent of that area," the media release said. "The opening weekend’s zone of the week is the East Zone, with matches taking place at the St Augustine Secondary School Grounds."

During the opening weekend, matches will also be played from 9 am at Trinity College (Moka), University of TT Valsayn Teachers Training College, Plymouth Recreation Grounds, New Settlement Recreation Grounds, El Dorado West Secondary, Courland/Black Rock Recreational Grounds and Signal Hill.