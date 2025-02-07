Reggae Boyz beat Soca Warriors 1-0 in Montego Bay friendly

The Soca Warriors fell to a 1-0 loss to Jamaica in their friendly international at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay on February 6.

It’s the second loss in as many matches for Soca Warriors coach Dwight Yorke, who was appointed on November 1. On December 17, the Trinidad and Tobago team fell to a 3-1 loss away to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

In Montego Bay, the game’s lone item came from Mount Pleasant Football Academy defender Sue-Lae McCalla, who expertly sent a right-footed shot past substitute goalkeeper Aaron Enill in the 83rd minute. As TT tried to clear their lines from a set-piece situation, the 32-year-old McCalla reacted quickest to a flick-on from a long ball to beat the Jamaican-based Enill who came on for Jabari St Hillaire in the second half.

Just past the hour mark, Yorke rang the changes, with starters Jamal Jack, Kevin Molino, Steffen Yeates and St Hillaire among those being substituted.

In the last quarter of the game, the hosts showed more urgency and quality in the final third and created a few dangerous moments.

In the 70th minute, right back Isaiah Garcia was forced to clear a dangerous right-side cross away from goal, while Enill made a regulation save to keep out a shot from outside the area in the 74th minute.

Nine minutes later, Enill had to pick the ball out of his net after his defence failed to close down McCalla.

In the 86th minute, the “Reggae Boyz” almost grabbed a two-goal lead when attacker Daniel Green rocked Enill’s cross bar with a wicked right-footed free kick.

There was no late equaliser for TT, and now Yorke and his charges will hope for an improved result in the second friendly against the Jamaicans at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, Kingston on February 9. Kickoff is from 9 pm (TT time).

Soca Warriors starting team: Jabari St Hillaire (GK); Isaiah Garcia, Jamal Jack, Josiah Trimmingham, Justin Garcia, Darnell Hospedales; Steffen Yeates, Michel Poon-Angeron, Kevin Molino (captain); Jariel Arthur, Isaiah Lee.