PREstige morphs into the ultimate south fete

IT still bears the PREstige banner, but the annual all-inclusive fete, the domain of Presentation College, San Fernando, has morphed into “the premium south fete.”

The transformation, since conceptualisation over the past 13 years, saw the shifting of the event managed by the Prestige Past Pupils Foundation (PPPF) 12-member committee, from its Carib Street, San Fernando school premises, to the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

That fete, with an anticipated 4,000 strong in attendance at prices ranging from $1400 for premium to $2000 for ultra-premium, and its ambitious line up of entertainers and chefs, is set for February 9, from 5 pm-11 pm.

Headlining the entertainment is alumni Kees Dieffenthaller and his band, along with Dil-E-Nadan, Bunji Garlin and his band Asylum, Nailah Blackman, Yung Bredda, Lyrikal, DJs Private Ryan and another alumni DJ Aaron 868, Lord Hype and Travis World.

PPPF chairman Ainsley Welch said while past pupil Machel Montano is a consideration every year, the requirement of what the bottom line should be, caused them to miss out on his energetic brand of music for 2025.

“Ultimately, we were priced out of having Machel,” he said.

Welch is promising the experience will surpass past events.

At one of its recent pop-up events held at 519 Restaurant, C3, San Fernando, Welch emphasised that while participants come for the music, food and lime, the key focus is really in support of a worthy cause.

He explained the PPPF plans and hosts events and revenue generated goes to the Past Student Association (PSA) to execute projects on behalf of their alma mater.

The fete is its main revenue generator, and 85 per cent of the profit made, is channelled back into the college. Five per cent goes to charity and ten per cent kept for administration of the foundation and seed money for the next year.

Like other years, Welch anticipates profits in the six-figure range.

“PREstige all-inclusive is the signature event. Last year we started a cooler event and have plans for a third event because schools are always short of money. They never have enough. Regardless of what we do and how much we make, it is always a challenge for them to raise funds.

“The funds go towards significant ventures that sponsors and whoever else assisted us throughout the event, can see the value for their money.

“It is usually to undertake some physical infrastructure in the main and then sometimes to execute other elements of the college's programme as it relates to payment of ancillary staff.

“Sometimes, you may find for instance, a teacher who might have been retired, transferred to another school and the Ministry of Education is not in a position to immediately pay someone, the college has to foot that bill or hire someone privately to ensure the students have teachers.”

In 2024, the tennis court was refurbished, and in 2025, repairs to the basketball land squash courts are the primary focus.

While all the labs – chemistry, biology and physics – require repairs, Welch said the physics labs will benefit this year, as would some of the classrooms which will be upgraded to smart classrooms.

About the event, Welch said the experience will be fantastic in their second year at the Brian Lara Stadium which provides space for them to transform it into one of luxury and elegance.

“We are elevating our patron experience, with an elevated gourmet food experience, from chefs Bernard Long and Core, serving from sushi, prime ribs, sea food platters, typical street foods, Thai, Chinese, to premium drinks of all description, and shorter lines.

“We have a VIP area which elevates the PREstige experience in a significant way. Ultra-premium patrons will have the elevated frontal deck on the stage experience, air-conditioned toilets, great seating, the full nine yards.

This year there will be one stage with surrounding screens to allow the patrons to dance and enjoy the entertainment from wherever they are."