NWAC National Calypso Queen finals on February 9

Wendy Garrick -

World renowned dance choreographer and educator, Hazel Franco will be honoured at the 2025 National Calypso Queen Competition being hosted by the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC).

The competition takes place on February 9 at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain from 4.30 pm.

A media release said, Franco is responsible for the implementation of the certificate in dance education and the BA degree in dance at the UWI, St Augustine. She was also a member of the writing team for the CAPE curriculum for the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and is the recipient of many awards including a National Chaconia (Silver) medal for her continuous contribution to the arts.

On February 9, 18 female calypsonians will vie for the title of National Calypso Queen 2025. Singing in position number one will be newcomer, Avelon Lett.

>

A number of seasoned calypsonians will be in contention for the title, including, Meguella Simon; last year’s runner-up, Tiny; 1992 Calypso Queen, Singing Sonia as well as Roslyn Reid and Wendy Garrick of Tobago, the release said.

Also making guest appearances will be the 2024 winner, Naomi Sinnette and 2025 Caribbean Queen of Queens, Terri Lyons.