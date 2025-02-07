Missed pan opportunity

THE EDITOR: The government is promoting the steelpan and is investing large sums of money in the steelpan sector and its promotion.

Therefore, when the biggest music technology show in the world was held two weeks ago, I expected to find a strong showing from Pan Trinbago or Mittco – but I saw no sign of them.

For those not in the music business, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) convention is the biggest gathering of musical equipment manufacturers in the world. NAMM 2025 attracted 63,00 attendees (including 10,700 foreign visitors), featured 4,400 brands, and showcased appearances by Stevie Wonder, Jack White, Peter Frampton and Jacob Collier.

So, where was the steelpan? I did find a solitary Instagram post by a Sonia S posing next to a "green" pan. So, at least we got some representation. Thanks, Sonia.

This is a case of misplaced priorities. We can find $120 million for a pan building, find money to change all official documentation re coat of arms, fund World Steelpan Day activities, send an entire steelband to Scotland, but can't attend the biggest show for musical instrument manufacturers? Something's wrong.

DARRYL THOMSON

Couva