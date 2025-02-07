Massy's strong start to 2025

Massy SuperCentre, La Romain. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Massy Group has started 2025 on a positive note, building on last year's record revenue growth and cash flow.

This press release said this has strengthened the company's financial position, setting the stage for more growth and value for all involved.

At the annual general meeting on January 15, shareholders showed support for the company's strategy and its commitment to growing sustainably and creating wealth for shareholders and stakeholders.

This year, Massy Group will focus on strategic goals, ensuring steady growth, smart use of capital and increasing earnings in hard currencies.

With a stronger balance sheet, the release said, the company is ready to take advantage of opportunities that boost shareholder value and provide the capacity to fund additional USD growth.

Massy Group's performance in the first quarter showed its ability to grow sustainably while keeping a strong financial discipline.

Revenue increased by six per cent compared to last year, reaching $4.2 billion and demonstrating the strength of Massy's diverse portfolio.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by four per cent to $307 million while Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by three per cent to $206 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose by three per cent to $482 million, illustrating core profitability as this excludes financing and accounting costs.

The group said that net cash from operations surged by 227 per cent, from $164 million to $537 million, showing Massy's disciplined approach to cash and working capital efficiency.

The company's balance sheet continues to get stronger, ensuring financial flexibility that can support future funding requirements.

As such, the Massy Group declared a dividend of 3.54 cents per share for Q1 2025, starting its shift to quarterly dividend payments.

This much anticipated move demonstrates the company's commitment to providing consistent, long-term returns and recognising the important role shareholders play in its success.

The release said that as Massy Group continues to grow, it is committed to enhancing transparency and keeping shareholders informed about the company's direction. Massy aims to ensure confidence in its future potential and value.

Key priorities include:

* Strengthening core businesses through talent and leadership development, operational efficiency, and disciplined cost management.

* Enhancing shareholder value through innovation and leadership in driving investor confidence, market engagement, and transparency.

* Optimising capital allocation to ensure sustainable, long-term returns. The recent sale of Massy Distribution Jamaica Ltd is aligned with the group's strategy of ensuring each of its businesses can achieve its full potential.

* Providing detailed insights into future growth opportunities through a clear strategic roadmap.

The group said it remains focused on disciplined execution and operational excellence to build a resilient, growth-oriented future, especially in increasing contributions in hard currency.

The company also thanked employees, shareholders and stakeholders for their trust and support. Together, Massy aims to deliver intergenerational wealth, economic progress, and a legacy of enduring value.