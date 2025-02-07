La Brea entertainer charged with professing to be gang member

Yasheen Alexander, also known as Young Star 6ixx, charged with professing to be a gang member. -

A LA BREA entertainer has been charged with professing to be a gang member in order to promote a gang.

A police release on February 6 said, Yasheen Alexander, also known as Young Star 6ixx, a 23-year-old musician/entertainer, was arrested on January 29, during ongoing state of emergency operations.

The release said officers of the South Western Division Gang Intelligence Unit were involved in the investigations.

Analysts from the Cyber and Social Media Unit reviewed several video clips as part of the probe, it added.

On February 6, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions South Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, after reviewing the evidence advised police to charge Alexander with the offence.

>

He is expected to appear before a Point Fortin magistrate on February 7.

Police said as part of ongoing SoE, which was declared on December 30, last year to suppress gang violence, two applications for preventative detention orders (PDOs) were submitted and granted by the Minister of National Security.

As a result, two detention orders were issued – one covering seven people and another related to another person. The names of the detainees were not disclosed.

These operations were supervised by DCP Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin, police said.

"The TTPS remains committed to dismantling (criminal) gang networks and ensuring that individuals who engage in criminal activities, including the promotion of gang

culture, are brought to justice. We continue to urge the public to report suspicious activity to the police via 999, 911, 555, 800-TIPS, or any police station," the release said.