Iwer drops out of Ultimate Soca Champion

Iwer George gets up close and personal with the crowd at Soca in Moka at St Andrews Golf Club in 2023. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Ahead of the Ultimate Soca Champion semifinals on February 9, soca artiste Neil “Iwer” George has officially withdrawn from the competition.

Iwer did not give a specific reason for his decision.

Returning to take Iwer’s place after originally withdrawing from the competition on February 3 will be Trilla-G from Dominica performing Somebody Else.

This comes days after Trinidad Killa also withdrew from the competition on February 4 owing to not being able to perform virtually.

A statement from the organisers said they respected Iwer’s decision to step away from the competition and thanked him for his participation.

Iwer is a decorated Soca Monarch winner. His song, Stage Gone Bad, earned him the Soca Monarch title in 2020 which followed his wins 2007, 2003 and 2002 when he tied with artiste Bunji Garlin.

He won those titles under the former International Soca Monarch competition which has now been replaced by the Ultimate Soca Champion.