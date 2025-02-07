Epic Cruise promises safe, thrilling vibes to Carnival

Destra Garcia -

As the countdown to Carnival intensifies, the Epic Cruise, sailing from Puerto Rico to Trinidad, promises a once-in-a-lifetime Carnival experience, featuring live performances, interactive workshops and access to key Carnival experiences.

A media release said the Epic Cruise is a premier cultural experience, offering luxury, adventure, and an authentic connection to TT's rich traditions.

Sailing from Puerto Rico to Trinidad, with the Carnival cooldown sailing to Tobago. This journey combines world-class amenities, curated entertainment, and the vibrant energy of Carnival, the release said.

Jonny Mack, CEO of Epic Cruise said, "Carnival is more than a festival; it’s a season of unity and joy and Trinidad is the mecca. We are excited to launch the Epic Cruise this year and we are committed to providing a safe environment for our guests to enjoy the magic of this cultural celebration. If you haven’t booked your cabin yet, I urge you to do so quickly as they are filling fast."

Guests on the Epic Cruise will gain access to exclusive Carnival events, behind-the-scenes experiences, and premium accommodations. Guests will enjoy performances onboard from the Caribbean’s top artistes and DJs, interactive workshops and meet-and-greets, the release said.

Epic Cruise includes unlimited food and premium drinks, access to Carnival events, exclusive entry to the most coveted fetes and celebrations, a J’Ouvert experience; parties and entertainment on deck, live performances by DJs and artistes including Destra, Konshens, Mr Vegas, Charly Black, Nessa Preppy and more.

There will also be a Trinidadian cultural experiences featuring authentic local culture and cuisine, a Tobago beach party on Ash Wednesday, on-board casino and shopping and 24-hour room service, the release said.

Epic Cruise will sail from February 26- March 7. The ship will sail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Trinidad for Carnival and continue to Tobago on Ash Wednesday before returning to San Juan.

Passengers can alternatively board in Trinidad on Carnival Friday and disembark in either Trinidad on Carnival Tuesday or Tobago on Ash Wednesday.

Cabins are on sale till February 10.

For further info visit https://myepiccarnival.com/book-2/ and check out our full itinerary here: https://myepiccarnival.com/itinerary or follow My Epic Carnival on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.